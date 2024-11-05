Daniel James returns to Wales squad for final Nations League games after injury
Wales welcome back Daniel James for their final Nations League games against Turkey and Iceland.
James has yet to play for new boss Craig Bellamy after suffering a hamstring injury in August.
The 26-year-old winger has started Leeds’ last two games in the Sky Bet Championship and scored in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Plymouth at Elland Road.
Attacking midfielder Rubin Colwill returns to the squad after producing some fine form for Cardiff, while goalkeeper Tom King replaces Adam Davies.
Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper misses out after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.
Cooper has impressed for Swansea this season and has featured in all four of Bellamy’s Wales games so far.
Captain Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu remain sidelined by injuries that saw them miss last month’s draw in Iceland and home win over Montenegro.
Wales, who meet Türkiye in Kayseri trailing the Group B4 leaders by two points, would secure promotion to League A with two closing wins.
Full squad
D Ward (Leicester), K Darlow (Leeds), T King (Wolves), R Norrington-Davies (Sheff Utd), O Beck (Blackburn – on loan from Liverpool), B Davies (Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea), J Rodon (Leeds), C Mepham (Sunderland- on loan from Bournemouth), C Roberts (Burnley), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), J Sheehan (Bolton), J James (Rennes), J Allen (Swansea), R Colwill (Cardiff), S Thomas (Nantes – on loan from Huddersfield), W Burns (Ipswich), D James (Leeds), D Brooks (Bournemouth), B Johnson (Tottenham), H Wilson (Fulham), K Moore (Sheff Utd), M Harris (Oxford), L Koumas (Stoke – on loan from Liverpool), L Cullen (Swansea), N Broadhead (Ipswich).
