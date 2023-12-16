Danny Rose equaliser earns Grimsby draw at Newport

Danny Rose cancelled out Omar Bogle’s opener to earn Grimsby a 1-1 League Two draw at Newport.

Both goals came in the final 20 minutes of a tight mid-table contest at Rodney Parade.

County striker Bogle went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he chipped a free-kick onto the top of the net from 20 yards out.

Bogle was also integral to another big chance nine minutes into the second period when his cross from the right was met on the half-volley by the outstretched boot of his strike partner Seb Palmer-Houlden, who diverted it onto the crossbar.

The breakthrough finally arrived after 72 minutes when a ball into the box was half-cleared by the Grimsby defence and returned into the danger zone by Shane McLoughlin for Bogle to poke home from close range at the near post.

But Grimsby frustrated their hosts with a quick response as Rose turned in Gavan Holohan’s cross six minutes later to earn a point.

