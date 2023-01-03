Darts legend launches scathing attack on Gerwyn Price

John Lowe is the only darts player to win the World Championship in three different decades.

He is revered as a legend of the game and didn’t hold back when asked his views on Gerwyn Price’s wearing of ear defenders during his 5-1 quarter final loss to Gabriel Clemens.

Despite the German recording a memorable victory the headlines focused on Price’s donning of ear defenders midway through the match.

The Welshman has been on the receiving end of much abuse by the crowd at the World Championship, and donned the headwear to drown out the noise.

However, his actions drew the ire of the 77-year-old darts legend Lowe, who took to Facebook to pen his views on the incident.

Karma

He wrote: “I have been asked, and I do not like sitting on the fence, so here I go, my thoughts on the Gerwyn Price and his ear defenders in the World Championship.

“My first reaction when he came out with them on in the fifth set, was to smile, a joke I thought, then I realised he was for real, it was intentional, a bigger smile, he had managed to turn the biggest event in World Darts into a pantomime, then it all went wrong.

“The defenders kept slipping on his head, they only lasted for that one set, the next set which was the last he lost 3-0, the joke was over for Gerwyn, the player who said he didn’t care what the crowd thought, or what they did, it did not bother him, they had quite clearly won.

“The real truth is, he did not play well enough to bother Gabriel Clemens after the first set, the German out classed him, as for the crowds behaviour towards Price which resulted in him wearing ear plugs (even under the defenders) that began in the Grand Slam in 2019. Price was fined £21.500 and suspended for three months for bad behaviour, first to Simon Whitlock, and then to Gary Anderson in the final, Gerwyn openly said “they don’t like it up um” obviously aimed at the two players

“He should have realised both those top players had many loyal supporters in the audience, the paying fans do not forget, Clemens had massive support from his German fans at Ally Pally, Price was outclassed on stage, outnumbered in the audience, what he did have was his own karma at fault.”

After losing to Clemens, Price posted a statement on his Instagram where he threatened to never compete in the World Championships again.

He wrote: “So frustrating, you play all year round preparing for this one tournament. So gutted I wasn’t let play but Good luck everyone left in. Not sure I will ever play in this event again.”

Now it appears that the World No.1 has wiped his Instagram account clean, less than 24 hours after threatening to boycott the World Championship.

Tonight Michael van Gerwen will take on Michael Smith in the World Darts Championship Final at Alexandra Palace

