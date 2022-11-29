David Brooks arrives in Doha to give pre-match boost to Wales
Welsh star David Brooks arrived at the Cymru training camp last night to deliver Rob Page’s squad a boost ahead of the vital England clash this evening.
The Bournemouth midfielder, one the international side’s brightest prospects, is currently recovering from injury after returning to training after a well documented battle with cancer, but was invited out to Qatar by Rob Page so he could experience the World Cup with the rest of the squad.
The player, who has now had thew all clear from cancer, was pictured at the Cymru hotel with chief medical officer Jonathan Houghton, the medic who was part of the team who helped diagnose Brooks’ Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Posting on his Instagram, Houghton gave an encouraging update on Brooks’ condition: “Seeing @db_36 fit and smiling made my day it’s been a long road back from Hodgkin’s lymphoma but I think I can safely say that we all can’t wait until he pulls on a Wales shirt again. Hoping that he will run out for Bournemouth in the next 4-6 weeks.”
