David Brooks returns to pre-season training after cancer all-clear

Midfielder David Brooks has returned to pre-season training with Premier League new boys AFC Bournemouth as he continues his recovery from cancer.

The Welsh international has been side-lined since being diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 but announced he was cancer free following treatment in May.

Brooks was invited to the Wales training camp before the World Cup playoff clash against Ukraine and is being tipped to return to the squad for the tournament in November, if all goes well with his comeback.

Cherries head coach Scott Parker says he would “tread carefully” in managing the playmakers return to action and told the club’s official website there would be no time frame on a playing return.

Amazing

Parker said: “It’s amazing to have him back with us on a daily basis, something we haven’t had for some time.

“It’s incredible he’s come through what he’s come through and he’s on the pathway of becoming fit again.

“But it’s a process and it’s not something we’re going to be speeding along. We need to take each step as it comes and hit every milestone as they come.

“David has still got a lot to do in that sense. He was very ill so we need to tread carefully with him.

“He’s willing more than ever and everyone’s pushing but we’re being very sensible in what we’re doing with him.

“While we all can’t wait to have him back playing, we’re going to have to be patient with that.

“We need to see how he comes through the work we’re doing with him. It’s modified at the moment and he’s not at the levels of the other players due to where he is currently.”

Robert Page

Wales boss Robert Page said Brooks was very much in his plans after the former Sheffield United star confirmed he was ready to return to action.

Page said: “We will have to manage it because it’s not black and white.

“But would we want him part of a World Cup squad? Absolutely, he’s a talented player.

“We have had those conversations already – even months ago when he was diagnosed.

“The bigger picture was, all being well, to do this and his doctor was top class with it all.

“We spoke to specialists involved and they told us what the pattern has been with recent cases.

“Dangling that (World Cup) carrot would be great motivation for him.”

