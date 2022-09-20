David Lloyd’s double ton puts Glamorgan in charge against Derbyshire

A career-best double century from Glamorgan captain David Lloyd put his side in the driving seat against Derbyshire.

Glamorgan finished the first day on 380 for 3, gaining four batting bonus points, with Lloyd on 203 not out with his second century coming off just 101 balls as Derbyshire’s bowlers toiled.

Glamorgan first class debutant Tom Bevan offered good support with 48 in a century partnership which set the platform, while Billy Root made the most of a move up the order to five by contributing 77 not out in a partnership of 197.

Fourth-placed Derbyshire needed a win to overtake Glamorgan and stay in contention for promotion going into the final round of fixtures, but now find themselves with their backs against the wall with the Welsh County looking to push on to a huge first-innings total.

Glamorgan were without India’s Shubman Gill with a heavy cold, while they also brought in off-spinner Andrew Salter for all-rounder Kiran Carlson. Derbyshire gave a debut to South Wales-born paceman Adam Sylvester.

With a winner between these sides having a chance to challenge second-placed Middlesex in the final round of matches, Lloyd’s day did not start so well when he lost the toss and was asked to bat on a pitch which had a greenish tinge.

Three balls later and Derbyshire had lost opening bowler Ben Aitchison with a rolled ankle, which made the decision to bowl seem a little unfortunate. He did return to bowl one more over, and fielded at slip, but his future fitness in the game is doubtful.

Anuj Dal took over the rest of that over and also made the first breakthrough, getting opener Ed Byrom caught behind.

Debut

Bevan made his first class debut having made his breakthrough this season with a century against Hampshire in the Royal London Cup.

He was slower than Lloyd at the other end, but also showed enough promise to mark him out as one for the future. While he has helped steer local side St Fagans to the South Wales Premier League title this season, he is likely to be otherwise engaged next year.

He would have been disappointed to miss out on a half century, attempting to get there in style hitting across the line at spinner Alex Thomson and skying the ball instead.

Sam Northeast looked comfortable until he was clean bowled out of the blue with Luis Reece getting the ball to move off the seam.

While wickets fell at the other end, Lloyd got better and better. Having moved to his half century just before lunch, he reached three figures comfortably before tea, no sign of nerves about his first hundred of the season as he smashed the ball aerially through mid-on off Thomson to bring up the landmark.

His previous highest score this season was 84, his average in the mid 20s with the all-rounder having moved to regularly opening the batting.

Soon after tea he surpassed his career-best score of 121 and carried on past 150, with Root offering steady support in another century partnership.

Root moved to his half century off 94 balls as the run rate increased with the second new ball.

