Decision day beckons for Wales after Australia drubbing

Simon Thomas

So we now know the question, but what’s the answer?

The agenda has been set by Warren Gatland himself.

Asked about his future after Wales’ record-breaking 52-20 defeat to Australia, he repeatedly provided a version of the same answer.

Time and again, he stressed the important thing is making the best decision for Welsh rugby.

He added if that means him moving on, then fine.

But he also asked who the WRU could get to come in to improve the situation.

So there we have it. The question has been posed. What’s the best decision for Welsh rugby?

We now wait for the powers-that-be to provide a response.

Clearly, things are pretty desperate at the moment.

It’s now the worst ever run under a Wales coach – 11 Test defeats in a row – while it was a record number of points conceded at home to Australia.

And who is up next? Double world champions South Africa. You shudder at the thought.

So what do the WRU do?

Well, put simply, they have to decide whether it’s time for a change.

If that’s the conclusion, do they do it now ahead of the Springboks game or do they wait until after the autumn campaign?

Ploughing on

Or do they consider ploughing on into the Six Nations with the same management team?

Clearly, there’s the question of the cost of paying Gatland off and the price of bringing in a new head coach, if they can find one.

It’s a time for bold calls and that “best decision”.

Sat on top table during the post match press conference, Gatland seemed to be going through his own deliberations about what is best for him, for his family and for Welsh rugby as he answered the variously phrased questions on his future.

A couple of times, he referenced how there is so much negativity around the game in Wales and when asked whether he needs all this, amid the barrage of criticism coming his way, he admitted it’s a question he has to ask himself.

At some points, he looked a bit broken, at others he struck a note of defiance. It was a complex mixture and you were left wondering just what happens next.

It does feel as though things are on a knife edge and that these are momentous times – with a momentous decision perhaps just around the corner.

Gatland’s mention of family does make you think the end may just be nigh in terms of his second tenure.

We watch this space.

It was fascinating listening to the thoughts of two men who played under the Kiwi coach for so many years – former skippers Sam Warburton and Dan Biggar, who were part of the TNT punditry team.

Biggar very much echoed the mood in terms of searching for answers amid a recognition that the losing run looks likely to be extended, with South Africa the opponents next Saturday and a trip to France coming up at the start of the Six Nations.

Harsh

Biggar said: “It’s a harsh question to ask, but when do you say enough is enough?

“Does a change make a difference, does it make things better?

“Does changing the coach make this team go on and win?

“At the moment, it’s very difficult to find positives.”

The former fly-half also gave his thoughts on the consequences of continued failure on the field.

“It has a huge effect in terms of sponsors, bums on seats and players losing interest in the grass roots game,” he said.

“Things have to change quickly.

“Does a change in management mean Wales are going to beat South Africa or France? The answer is probably not.

“But there has to be a time when change can’t do us any harm.”

Reflecting on Wales’ thumping to the Wallabies, which saw them concede eight tries, Warburton said: “It pains me to say this, but maybe this is where we are at the moment.

“We are in a bit of a dark place and it’s going to take a while to get back.

“Do we have enough at the moment to sit at the top table of international rugby? The harsh answer is no.

“You’ve got players that haven’t won a Test for 12 months. They may start losing faith.”

Of course, you are also in danger of the Welsh public losing faith.

The attendance was 56,188, which is a few thousand down on what you would usually expect for the visit of the Wallabies.

And a fair number of those were to be found heading for the exit some time before the final whistle as the score mounted.

International rugby is by far the biggest source of income for the WRU, so if gate receipts dwindle it has a huge negative impact.

It would likely mean even less funding for our pro teams who are already operating on shoestring budgets.

Tipping point

So again we are at a tipping point and a dangerous one at that.

Somehow, the Union have to find a way of improving the fortunes of the national team because if they don’t the public will continue to vote with their feet.

If they decide that means a change of head coach, who do they go for?

Much of that would come down to who is available and who is affordable.

Personally, I’m a big admirer of Glasgow boss Franco Smith, while Michael Cheika, Jake White and Jacques Nienaber are others who will be mentioned as potential targets.

But if there is a change, whoever does come in will face a huge challenge.

The Wales squad is short on players of top international quality and short on confidence and self-belief.

That was evident from the way the game progressed against the Wallabies.

When you are desperate for a win and opportunity knocks, you simply have to seize the moment. But, sadly, Wales did the exact opposite.

Nightmare

After a nightmare start, which saw them fall 19-0 behind after 21 minutes, they fought back well to reduce the half-time deficit to 19-13.

They had got on top at the scrum and it was off a penalty advantage there that they struck. Blair Murray made good ground down the left wing and, after a series of strong carries from Aaron Wainwright, Archie Griffin and Dewi Lake, it was nimble No 8 Wainwright who spun over.

So Wales were back in it at the break and a minute into the second half they were handed a big chance when Wallaby centre Samu Kerevi was dismissed for head on head contact on Jac Morgan.

Kerevi’s yellow card was upgraded to a red, so the hosts had a one-man advantage for 20 minutes.

This was it. This was their golden opportunity to end the long losing run.

But far from grabbing it, they proceeded to concede three tries – 21 points – to the 14 men in green and gold.

With that the game was gone.

Just when they had momentum, they lost it.

They conceded a couple of penalties in quick succession and found themselves on the back foot.

It was then that their major Achilles Heel was exposed – the lineout.

Having already conceded one driving maul try off that set-piece in the first half, they leaked two more in the space of five minutes as hooker Matt Faessler completed his hat-trick.

Then Player of the Match Tom Wright went over for the second of his triple, with the full-back intercepting Sam Costelow’s pass and racing away.

That was the game gone and all before the Wallabies were restored to 15 men.

Lineout woes

The final 25 minutes saw the lineout bring further woe for Wales, this time from an attacking perspective.

After Ryan Elias replaced Dewi Lake at hooker, the hosts lost five balls on their own throw, including three in the opposition 22.

The contrast between the efficiency and potency of the two teams at the lineout could hardly have been more stark.

It was painful to watch.

On the individual front, there were some positives, particularly in the performances from winger Tom Rogers and prop Archie Griffin.

The recalled Rogers had an excellent game, pulling off a superb try-saving tackle on Kerevi and winning a succession of aerial contests, while tighthead Griffin scrummaged strongly and carried with purpose.

James Botham was another plus, with a relentless performance, while fellow flanker Jac Morgan consistently put his body on the line, leading the tackle count with 26.

But from a team perspective and in terms of the result it was another game to forget.

Now decision day beckons.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

