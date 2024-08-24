Derbyshire big favourites to claim long-awaited County Championship win against Glamorgan

Derbyshire moved closer to ending a five year red-ball drought at home after Jack Morley put Glamorgan in a spin on the third day of the Vitality County Championship match at Derby.

The on-loan left-arm spinner from Lancashire took three for 35 from 20 overs to put Derbyshire on course for a first championship victory at the County Ground since August 2019.

Glamorgan were fighting back at 226 for four but lost three wickets in the space of six balls and closed on 236 for seven, still 25 behind.

Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson scored fifties but Morley and Pat Brown bowled Derbyshire to the verge of a first championship win anywhere for 25 months.

After rain washed out the morning session, Brown and Zak Chappell started Glamorgan’s decline with three wickets in six overs, dismissing Billy Root, Ben Kellaway and Sam Northeast.

Ingram and Carlson added 110 in 179 balls to steady the ship and, despite Morley bowling the former who was slog-sweeping, the latter built another impressive stand of 50 with Chris Cooke.

But David Lloyd’s removal of Cooke started the collapse which saw Morley get Carlson, stumped on the charge, and Timm van der Gugten in consecutive deliveries, leaving Derbyshire heavy favourites to win.

