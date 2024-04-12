Derbyshire’s Alex Thomson claims career-best bowling figures at Glamorgan

A career best bowling performance from Alex Thomson led the way for Derbyshire on the first day of the County Championship match at Glamorgan.

Glamorgan managed 237 all out as Thomson claimed seven for 65 after Derbyshire put the hosts in to bat. Top scorer Kiran Carlson made 74 but regular wickets throughout the day meant that the highest partnership that the home side managed was 60.

Derbyshire faced 16 overs before the close to finish on 46 for one with Luis Reece the one man to go.

Settled

Glamorgan looked reasonably settled in the opening overs. That changed when New Zealand international Blair Tickner entered the attack and he had Billy Root caught behind for 17 with his fourth delivery.

That brought Sam Northeast (11) to the crease and Tickner delivered once again with a ball that seamed back into Northeast and crashed into his stumps.

A 60-run partnership between Carlson and Zain Ul Hassan brought Glamorgan back into the game after lunch.

Zain played some lovely drives straight down the ground on his way to 35, but a nicely-flighted delivery from Thomson saw him advance down the pitch past the ball and he was well stumped by Brooke Guest.

Carlson was the fourth to go, squared up by a ball from Thomson that trapped him lbw and as the Glamorgan innings progressed, spin became more of a threat with Thomson bowling with real intelligence.

He induced a flashy drive from Colin Ingram (30) that was caught in the covers and had Chris Cooke (20) brilliantly taken at leg slip by David Lloyd.

Thomson continued to cause issues, with the hard-hitting Dan Douthwaite (23) dismissed for 23 when he claimed a low catch off his own bowling. He then made it past the attempted sweep shot of James Harris (four).

Thomson finished off the Glamorgan innings when Mason Crane (13) missed an attempted hoick over long on and his bowling contributed to a Glamorgan collapse of five wickets for 36.

