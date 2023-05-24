Designers dream up Wrexham shirts for the new season

With rumours rife that Wrexham are soon to unveil their new shirts ahead of their return to the football league, those designers who love football kits have turned their hand to imagining just what the club might have in store for the new season.

The popularity of the club since being bought by star co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds has seen the Welsh side becoming as popular as the biggest teams on the planet.

They might not yet be Premier League but their shirt sales certainly have been.

Last season’s home, away and third shirt sold out in record time such was the huge demand thanks to smash hit docuseries Welcome To Wrexham attracting a global audience. These prized items are now changing hands for hundreds of pounds on eBay.

“There was never any doubt that the interest in club merchandise would increase because of the documentary, but even the most optimistic projections did not reach the above levels,” the club said earlier this year.

Now Wrexham are promising retail hubs on both sides of the Atlantic to cope with the expected huge demand for this season’s kit.

Until those eagerly awaited items are made public Wrexham fans will have to do with the unique designs dreamt up by those enthusiastic concept kit aficionados.

