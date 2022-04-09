Determined Wales keep things competitive with improved performance against England

A determined Wales kept things competitive for much of the match before being steamrolled by a fully professional England in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The mostly one-way traffic was finally pierced in the 68th minute when Wales registered their first points through Kelsey Jones’ try from short range.

But after victories against Ireland and Scotland, Wales were swept away by the white tide, unable to cope with the power of the home pack who laid the foundations for a 21st successive victory.

It was England’s most impressive performance of the Six Nations yet was delivered in front of a 14,689 fans – their biggest home crowd for 12 years and highest outside of a World Cup.

They ran in 10 tries, with wing Jess Breach and hooker Lark Davies crossing twice each.

68 Minutes. TRY!!! Kelsey Jones scores for Wales off the back of a driving lineout. Conversion unsuccessful. ENG 41 – 5 WAL #HerStory — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) April 9, 2022

Play was held up for several minutes early on after Dow suffered a painful injury that resulted in her being carried from the pitch on a stretcher and she was subsequently taken to hospital.

But it was England who responded better to the lengthy break as Davies finished a rolling maul and soon after Abbie Ward was over.

Wales’ scrum was being consistently overpowered but the hosts’ line-out was malfunctioning, while their momentum was also affected by an indisciplined phase.

Turning to the maul once more, however, their pack made 20 metres before the ball was spun to Breach, who was swept over by her footwork.

A second for Breach was sandwiched by two tries for the front row as Davies completed another maul before a rampaging Sarah Bern charged over from a line-out.

England’s dominance up front was complete with Bern and Poppy Cleall leading the charge and replacement Natalia John was sent to the sin-bin because of an accumulation of defensive penalties from the visitors.

Alex Matthews was the next to score, before Kelsey Jones put Wales on the scoreboard.

Shaunagh Brown touched down just before John returned from the sin-bin and there were additional scores for Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter.

