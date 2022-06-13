Double-century stand lifts Glamorgan on run-filled day in Cardiff

The Glamorgan pair both finished the day with undefeated hundreds with Sussex’s first innings lead reduced to 118, with Glamorgan still just one wicket down.

The day had started with Oli Carter marshalling the Sussex tail as they plundered 131 runs in 23.4 overs. Carter finished with a career best 185 with Sussex posting 376 all out.

Glamorgan lost David Lloyd early on, but from there Ingram and Byrom batted superbly against a green Sussex attack who seemed to have few answers in the face of some class batting.

The hosts reached the close at 258 for one with Ingram on 145 not out and Byrom still undefeated on 105 in a day that saw 389 runs for the loss of just four wickets.

Runs flowing

While day one was characterised by patient accumulation, the second day’s play saw runs flowing throughout. By the time 50 overs had been sent down, there had been more runs scored than in the 96 overs on the first day.

It was Carter who set the tone as he took the attack to Glamorgan in the morning session. He had resumed on 113 and – when he was the last man out he – added 72 runs to his overnight score.

His demise came when he attempted to go for his fifth six of the morning session with James Weighell taking a simple catch on the boundary. Carter was the fourth wicket for Andrew Salter, who bowled 41.4 overs in the Sussex innings.

Carter was well supported by Henry Crocombe and Jack Brooks – who both made 36 – as Sussex claimed three batting bonus points.

The home team had a tricky 10 minutes to bat before the lunch break and Sussex claimed the wicket of Lloyd before the interval, the Glamorgan captain edging a ball through to Tim Seifert off the bowling of Sean Hunt in what was to be the only success for the visitors.

The runs continued to flow after the lunch break with Ingram and Byrom sharing an unbeaten stand worth 253.

Superb touch

Ingram looked in superb touch from the moment he arrived at the crease, driving the ball both sides of the wicket on his way to his first hundred in first-class cricket since 2017. He reached the landmark from 143 balls with his 19th boundary.

Byrom looked less assured than Ingram at first, but he battled hard. His confidence grew steadily as he made his best score for Glamorgan.

Injury meant he had not played in the County Championship so far this year and his arrival has immediately added some solidity to a Glamorgan top order which has been struggled at times this season.

His first ton for Glamorgan came from 178 balls with a ball clipped through the leg side for four.

The hosts finished the day in sight of Sussex’s effort and, with nine first-innings wickets remaining, they will be very hopeful of posting a very significant lead on day three.