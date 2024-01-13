Dragons and Scarlets suffer Challenge Cup defeats

The Dragons fell just short as they were beaten 20-17 at Zebre Parma in the ECPR Challenge Cup on Saturday.

They led 12-8 at half-time of the Pool One encounter after four Cai Evans penalties but the Italians had crossed through Simone Gesi and another try from Jacopo Bianchi after the break put them ahead.

Gesi’s second try extended Zebre’s lead and the hosts held on after Jared Rosser touched down to set up a tight finish.

Scarlets also suffered defeat as they went down 38-17 in their Pool Three clash at Clermont Auvergne.

The 26th-minute sending off of Johnny Williams proved costly for Scarlets as the hosts scored all six of their tries after his dismissal.

Alivereti Raka and Anthony Belleau claimed two apiece with Giorgi Beria and Joris Jurand also cashing in. Belleau added four conversions to his haul while Scarlets mustered replies through Steff Evans and Kieran Hardy.

