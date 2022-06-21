Dragons appoint Dai Flanagan as head coach

The Dragons have appointed Dai Flanagan as their new head coach.

Flanagan will move to Rodney Parade from Dragons’ United Rugby Championship rivals the Scarlets, where he was backs coach.

The 36-year-old joins the Newport-based region ahead of next season, working as part of a coaching team led by rugby director Dean Ryan.

“I am excited to be joining Dragons and putting my mark on the team and how we play,” Flanagan told the Dragons’ official website.

“I am keen to build on the foundations that have been put in place and enhance and develop our performances.”

Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels added: “Dai has been a valued member of our coaching pathway and then senior team since he joined the Scarlets eight years ago.

“Since we became aware that Dai was being considered for the role of head coach at Dragons and that he was keen to embrace this opportunity, both the Scarlets and Dragons have been able to work together to allow a talented young Welsh coach the chance to take up this position.”

