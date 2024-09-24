Dragons forward Ollie Griffiths undergoing treatment for tumour on spine

Dragons and Wales international back-row forward Ollie Griffiths has been diagnosed with a tumour on his spine.

The Welsh region said Griffiths, who won one senior cap for Wales, is “unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future as he undergoes medical treatment”.

The Dragons added: “Following medical investigations, Ollie has been diagnosed with a tumour on the spine that requires intervention.

“The 29-year-old – who has played 105 times for the Men of Gwent – has decided alongside the club to make this announcement to clarify his availability, having already told his team-mates, coaches and staff.

“Ollie is now undergoing treatment that is being reviewed monthly, he remains fit and well, and he is looking forward to returning to full health.

“The club will continue to work with Ollie to ensure he receives the best care and support to aid his treatment. Our sole concern is his health and the privacy of him and his family at this time.”

Griffiths made a solitary appearance for Wales against Tonga at Eden Park, Auckland in 2017.

