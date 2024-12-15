Dragons hold on to leave Newcastle pointless

The Dragons maintained their half-time lead to hold off hosts Newcastle and win their European Challenge Cup clash 22-14.

Prop Rodrigo Martinez scored from a pick and go in the 16th minute to set the tone for his side’s quality showing on the road in the Pool Two contest.

After Angus O’Brien extended the lead with a penalty, Adam Radwan scored the try of the match with a 50-yard dash to put points on the board for the hosts.

Winless

Alex Hearle got on the end of a loose ball to increase home hopes of victory but scores from Aaron Wainwright and Huw Anderson secured the win for Dragons and left the Falcons winless.

Connacht claimed their second win in as many matches in a 31-18 success at Perpignan which saw them claim a bonus point in Pool One.

Byron Ralston, Eoin de Buitlear and Chay Mullins all crashed for the visitors in the first half and despite a fight back by Perpignan after the break, scores from Paul Boyle and Adam McBurney rounded off the win.

Scarlets

Scarlets’ 36-18 home victory over Black Lion also saw them claim a bonus point in Pool Three.

Two tries from from skipper Josh Macleod and further scores from Gareth Davies, Johnny Williams and Archie Hughes secured the victory in a game the hosts led 19-11 at the turnaround.

