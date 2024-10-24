Dragons scrum-half on course to make Welsh rugby history.

Simon Thomas

Having just reached a major career milestone, Rhodri Williams is now on course to make Welsh rugby history.

The Dragons RFC scrum-half made his 150th league appearance in last Saturday’s BKT URC clash with Benetton Rugby at Rodney Parade.

That was followed a couple of days later by his inclusion in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals against Fiji, Australia and South Africa. It means he is set to return to the Test arena after a gap of more than ten years.

He won the last of his three caps as a try-scoring replacement off the bench against Scotland at the Principality Stadium in March 2014 when he was a Scarlets player.

So, if he takes to the field in any of next month’s Tests, it will set a new record for the longest gap between appearances for Wales.

Bunner Travers

The existing record was established by Newport hooker Bunner Travers who gained his eighth cap against Ireland in March 1939 and his ninth versus England in January 1949.

Williams would surpass that by some ten months.

As a footnote, the all-time record holder is New Zealand’s Ned Hughes who remarkably went from 1908 to 1921 between caps.

Williams was actually recalled by Wales in June 2021, but a shoulder injury kept him out of the summer Tests against Canada and Argentina, while a further call-up during the following year’s Six Nations didn’t see him get on the field.

But now he looks odds on to finally end his long absence from the Test arena.

Shock

Reacting to his call-up, he said: “It was a big shock and I am still trying to get my head around it.

“I was meant to be having time off and had booked Alton Towers with the little one and the family! These things do pop up as a rugby player and my wife has been 100 per cent supportive.

“It has always been an ambition to get back in, so I am both excited and nervous. I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a part of me that felt it might have gone and that the ship had sailed, but I am over the moon to have another go.”

He added: “It was a long time ago I won my first Wales cap. I was 20 at the time. There has been a lot of rugby played since then and I have a lot more experience.

“I do feel like a different player now.

“Naturally you have more of a leadership role as you get older and I quite enjoy that.

“So there is a slight difference with age, but I didn’t want to lose the natural attributes I had. There are times where you get older and you start thinking too much rather than just backing your instinct.

“I do feel like I back my instinct. If you see a gap, don’t hesitate, just go for it.”

Form

The Swansea-born scrum-half – who made his Wales debut against Tonga in November 2013 – is now 31, but arguably in the form of his life.

“The boys remind me all the time how old I am!” he quips.

“But I still feel good. To be fair, we have a very good physio department here at the Dragons and they have looked after me well over the last few years, so the body is in a good place and I’m just excited to keep going.

“I am really enjoying my rugby.”

As for his recent league landmark, he says: “I didn’t realise it was coming up, to be honest with you.

“I remember my 100th was just after Covid, so I feel like the 150 has come around quite quickly. I’m quite proud to do it.”

Williams has been with the Dragons since 2018, following on from five years at the Scarlets and two seasons with Bristol. He has made 118 appearances for the Men of Gwent in all, scoring 21 tries and captaining the region from 2020-22.

“I love it here. I think it’s a great place to be playing,” he says.

“It’s the club I have played for the most.

“There have been some difficult times, you can’t shy away from that, but I’ve got plenty of fond memories and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

“The fans are always there on the terraces shouting us on.

It’s a great club to be part of.”

Rollercoaster

He added: “Rugby is a rollercoaster, but I’ve not got one regret in my career at all, the decisions I’ve made, the clubs I’ve gone to. There isn’t a huge amount I would change.

“My message to anyone starting out would be just enjoy your rugby and don’t get too bogged down with it.”

Before he joins up with Wales, Williams has a trip to Galway for a URC meeting with Connacht Rugby on Saturday evening.

Commenting on the call-up for his scrum-half, Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: “We are chuffed to bits for Rhodri. He is an international quality 9 and has put in the hard work and been patient and diligent with how he has prepared and performed.

“It’s always been his ambition to get back in the Wales squad and it’s our job to give players the best possible chance to get in.

“He has kept knocking away and been excellent. He has been one of our best players for a couple of years.”

