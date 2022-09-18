Dragons suffer heavy defeat in season opener

Mike Blair’s side ran in seven tries in 35 minutes to kick off the BKT United Rugby Championship season in style at the DAM Health Stadium in the Scottish capital.

Ben Vellacott, Glen Young, Damien Hoyland, Blair Kinghorn and Chris Dean also crossed as Edinburgh subjected Dai Flanagan to a painful debut as Dragons head coach. Mark Bennett also kicked nine points for the home team.

The Welsh side started the better team and were six points up inside 12 minutes thanks to two penalties from JJ Hanrahan, one of five summer signings in their starting line-up.

Dragons were getting rewards for some aggressive play at the breakdown, but could not take further advantage of some promising openings.

Edinburgh finally got going just after Bennett missed a penalty midway through the half. Vellacott burst into dangerous territory after a tap-and-run penalty and the scrum-half squeezed over himself in the 27th minute after his forwards had piled on the pressure.

Sin bin

Young powered over seven minutes later after good work from Charlie Savala and Hoyland down the left wing and Dragons prop Lloyd Fairbrother was sin-binned just before the interval for a late tackle.

Edinburgh were quick to take advantage after the interval when Graham provided the finishing touch following a driving maul.

The Scotland winger scored the next try without any help, picking up a loose ball about 30 metres out and bamboozling several Dragons players with his footwork.

Edinburgh continued to pile on the misery. A long pass from substitute Kinghorn allowed Hoyland to dive over near the corner.

Kinghorn soon scored the sixth himself after pouncing quickly when Jack Dixon lost possession. The Scotland international booted the ball forward before racing after it and touching down.

The stand-off also created the seventh try when he ran from deep inside his own half and passed to Dean to race away from an exposed Dragons back line.

Nick Haining was sin-binned in the 79th minute for a slap but Dragons could not force a consolation.