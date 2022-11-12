Dropped points at Wealdstone cost Wrexham pole position

Wrexham surrendered top spot in the Vanarama National League to Notts County as they were held to a goalless draw at Wealdstone.

Phil Parkinson’s side were a point clear at the summit coming into the weekend but now trail their promotion rivals by the same narrow margin after failing to find the breakthrough at Grosvenor Vale, while County won at Eastleigh.

Jack Cook’s looping header from a corner was cleared off the Wrexham line shortly before the half-hour mark as Wealdstone pushed for an opener.

Ollie Palmer had the visitors’ best chance of the first half, drawing a superb save from goalkeeper Sam Howes with a close-range header six minutes from the break.

Wrexham came close to snatching all three points late in the second half, but Howes was again on hand with a fantastic save to keep out Elliot Lee’s shot.

