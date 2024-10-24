Dwayne’s delight at Scarlets’ Wales call ups

Simon Thomas

Dwayne Peel says he’s delighted to see so many of his Scarlets receive “the greatest honour” of being selected by their country.

Eight of his players have been named in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals, with the uncapped Blair Murray joined by fellow wing Tom Rogers, centre Eddie James, fly-half Sam Costelow, back rower Taine Plumtree, hooker Ryan Elias and props Kemsley Mathias and Henry Thomas.

It’s the biggest contingent from any team, while there’s been a further call-up, with second row Alex Craig included in the Scotland squad.

Notable candidates

This all comes on the back of notable BKT URC victories away to Cardiff Rugby and against the previously unbeaten Vodacom Bulls over the last couple of weeks.

“When you get international recognition within your squad, you are obviously delighted for your players,” said former Wales scrum-half Peel.

“I was lucky enough to be in that position myself and it’s the greatest honour to go and represent your country

“It’s the highest number we have had for a while. For us to have that is great. I am delighted for the eight of them and for Alex as well.

“I also think it’s great for everyone else involved here because the players selected have got there on the fact that we have been competitive as a team and worked hard for each other.

“That’s probably the biggest positive I take from it.

“We have got eight in and I am pleased for them, but we could have had a few more.”

Wingers

The inclusion of wingers Murray and Rogers in Warren Gatland’s squad followed their superb individual tries in last Friday’s dramatic 23-22 victory at home to the Bulls.

It’s rapid recognition for Murray, who is just five games into his Scarlets career after arriving from New Zealand over the summer, with the 23-year-old qualifying through his mother.

Head coach Peel commented: “We signed him as a runner and a finisher and that’s exactly what he is.

“We knew he was a good footballer and he has taken to the defensive side of the game really well. I am pleased with the progress he has made.”

As for the recalled Rogers, Peel said: “He was capped quite young and then slipped out of it for a bit.

“You can see this year he’s really got the bit between his teeth, he’s fit, he looks quick.

“He’s a very committed professional. He’s dedicated to getting better, he works hard at his game and deserves every credit.”

Improved

After being denied at the death by both Benetton Rugby and Connacht Rugby – as well as letting a 15-0 lead slip in their first game against Cardiff – the victories over the past two rounds have been particularly sweet for the Scarlets.

“We have been getting better and results have improved,” said Peel.

“It’s satisfying because it doesn’t happen overnight. You have to go through pain.

“It’s been a long process and it’s still massively ongoing. We are nowhere near where I want us to be and we are not getting carried away. We have won two games this season, that’s it.

“Yes, we are competitive but we could have been better.

“It’s a long process and we are still in the middle of it.

“We will keep working hard to get better every week.

“As long as we are making improvements and fighting for the shirt, that’s what I am looking for.”

Compete

Reflecting on the win over the Bulls, he said: “We want to compete against the best teams and I think that’s what we did.

“Looking at them in the warm-up, I was astounded how big they were, but I felt physically we were able to cope with that and the second half especially I thought we managed the game well.

“It was pleasing for everyone. There was good spirit coming in on Monday and hopefully we can build on that momentum and that confidence.”

Next up, the Scarlets welcome Zebre Parma to Llanelli on Friday night.

“Zebre are competitive. They have got good quality runners and are very dangerous when you give them opportunities,” said Peel.

“But the boys are in good spirits and determined to finish this block off the right way.”

