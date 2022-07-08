Dylan Levitt hopes Dundee United move will lead to Wales World Cup spot

The 21-year-old helped United finish fourth in the cinch Premiership last term on a season-long loan and has now moved on a permanent basis, signing a two-year deal.It is understood the initial fee is close to £300,000 but it could rise, and United have a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

The midfielder has 12 Wales caps and hopes to carry on the form he showed towards the end of last season, when he hit four goals in United’s final eight games to help fire them into the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Nations League

Levitt then played in Wales’ UEFA Nations League defeats against Poland and Holland after they qualified for the World Cup and he is determined to make the plane to Qatar in November.

“There’s been talks for quite a while now and I am delighted to get it over the line,” Levitt told DUTV.

“There were talks towards the end of last season about coming back but nothing really clear, and as the summer went on it got a bit more serious.

“I am delighted, especially getting into Europe as well. That was a massive bonus coming back.

“I just want to play games. I am at the age where I need to play games, especially leading up the World Cup. And whilst playing games you get a lot more confident and I want to showcase what I can do.

“I think there is more to this team as well and obviously the fans are a massive part. The staff and players are easy to get along with.”

Levitt, who hit six goals in 29 appearances last season, added: “I had a little injury last season but when I came back I started to kick on and I hit the ground running towards the end of last season and I just want to carry that on.

“I want to start fit, start strong, hopefully keep injury-free and get minutes and hopefully, when the World Cup comes along, get selected for that.”