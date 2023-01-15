Eddie Jones appointed Australia head coach – will face Wales at RWC

Former England coach Eddie Jones will face Wales at the World Cup after being appointed the new head coach of Australia.

The Wallabies are in the World Cup 2023 pool phase with Warren Gatland’s men alongside Georgia, Fiji and Portugal.

Jones was appointed the Australia head coach on a five-year deal after former coach Dave Rennie was sacked.

Jones, 62, who was dismissed by England last month, could now coach against his former team at this year’s World Cup, with England and Australia potential quarter-final opponents in France.

Jones coached the Wallabies between 2001 and 2005, leading them to the 2003 World Cup final on home soil, when they lost to England.

Jones was also weighing up an offer from Japan but he has decided that his final coaching job will be back home in Australia – with the chance to lead the Wallabies to two World Cups. The 2027 tournament is being held in Australia.

Rennie, a New Zealander, was sacked after Australia finished 2022 with a record of four wins and nine defeats, their worst performance since 1958.

Australia had been interested in recruiting Jones as a director of rugby but he said he believes he has one more big coaching job in him.

Hamish McLennan, the chairman of Rugby Australia, spoke with Jones in the days after his dismissal by the RFU, describing him as the prodigal coaching son and saying that he wanted to “weaponise” Jones.

The prospect of Warren Gatland going head to head with an old adversary will gave the Wales v Australia clash even more spice when the two sides meet at the World Cup in September.

