EFL fixtures set to resume despite policing concerns

The Football League has confirmed that fixtures will resume from Tuesday.

All Welsh, English, Scottish and Northern Irish football was postponed over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Policing concerns however mean games will be assessed on a match-by-match basis.

The Football Association of Wales has also confirmed that all its competitions can resume from Tuesday.

The Premier League will return to action on Friday night, when Aston Villa host Southampton and Fulham travel to Nottingham Forest.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums,” an EFL statement said.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match safety advisory group (SAG) protocols.”

Midweek matches

According to the Press Association all the midweek EFL matches will go ahead as planned, even those taking place in London.

“We will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day-to-day policing,” said a statement from the National Police Chief’s Council.

Wrexham are set to return to action at home to Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday evening after the National League confirmed fixtures will resume from Monday.

In the EFL Cardiff City are scheduled to travel to Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, Swansea are due to take on Sheffield united at home and Newport County are set to travel to Stevenage.

