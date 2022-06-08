Elinor Barker and Geraint Thomas named in Wales’ Commonwealth Games team

Elinor Barker has been selected for the Commonwealth Games three months after the birth of her son while Geraint Thomas will compete for Wales for the first time since 2014.

Barker, who won gold in the points race four years ago, announced her pregnancy last October, revealing she had been pregnant when she took silver in the team pursuit on the track in Tokyo last summer.

She gave birth to son Nico in March and will compete in the road race in Birmingham alongside sister Megan, who is also part of the team pursuit line-up.

Former Tour De France champion Thomas claimed Commonwealth gold in Glasgow eight years ago in the road race and bronze in the time trial and will compete in both events this summer.

A further 106 athletes were announced as part of the Wales team on Wednesday, adding to the 23 who had already been named.

In total, Wales will have 199 athletes competing in Birmingham across 15 sports, including a record number of para athletes.

