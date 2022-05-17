Elis James to host Fantasy Football League reboot with Matt Lucas

Welsh comedian Elis James is going to host a new series of Fantasy Football League alongside Matt Lucas.

Fantasy Football League was originally hosted by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner between 1994 and 1998.

The new 16 episode series order follows on from last month’s news that Lucas and James had recorded a non-broadcast pilot.

“After 18 years off our screens, Sky are bringing back Fantasy Football League, the iconic comedy football show blending football fanaticism with celebrity chat,” Sky said.

“Originally fronted by the show’s creators, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, the duo will be passing the ball to brand new hosts, Matt Lucas and Elis James. Fantasy Football League will be returning to our screens this autumn for a new 16-episode series on Sky Max and NOW.”

Elis James said he “couldn’t be more delighted to be bringing back Fantasy Football League”.

“To be presenting a show I used to tape off the telly is a dream come true,” he said. “The ambition is to make a show that’s as loved as the original, and fill it with references to Swansea City without making it unwatchable.”

Matt Lucas said that he “loved watching Fantasy Football League with Frank, David and Statto and am chuffed to bits to be a part of this new incarnation”.

“I now make a living eating cake and watching football,” he said. “I must be the luckiest man in the world. I also get to share the sofa with Elis, who is not only hilarious but the biggest football geek I’ve ever met. See you next season.”

Fantasy Football League will be shown this autumn to link in with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Qatar in November and December.

