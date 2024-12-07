Watch: Elliot Lee scores direct from corner as Wrexham edge out Burton

Elliot Lee’s fifth goal of the season earned Wrexham a 1-0 win at Burton, putting them level on points with Wycombe Wanderers, who have a game in hand, at the top of League One.

The striker was a constant threat for the visitors but had a slice of luck after 65 minutes when his curling corner caught on the wind and went in off the far post.

Gusty conditions

In gusty conditions flowing football was always going to be difficult and both sides struggled to create chances early on.

Wrexham were first to threaten with Ryan Barnett and Ollie Rathbone whipping balls in from the right, with Lee closest to getting on the end of one.

Burton tried to take a more measured approach and Rumarn Burrell found strike partner Mason Bennett on the edge of the box for a snapshot that was comfortable for Mark Howard.

Lee had a good chance from a free-kick on the stroke of half-time but whipped his 25-yard effort just wide of a post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

