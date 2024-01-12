Emma Finucane claims European individual sprint title

Wales’ Emma Finucane has been crowned European champion in the individual sprint in the Netherlands.

The 21-year-old, from Carmarthen, breezed through her semi-final against Emma Hinze to set up a repeat of her victorious world championship final against Germany’s Lea Sophie Friedrich and won the first two races, taking her opponent on the home straight in the second to clinch the title.

Speechless

“I’m speechless to be honest, I didn’t really know how I’d go coming into this competition,” she said.

“Obviously it’s really early on in the season and this is my first time compete at a major championships in the rainbows; I was really nervous.

“There’s expectation versus how you deal with pressure and I felt like I coped with everything today and I stuck to what I wanted to achieve on the track yesterday.

“I wanted to race aggressively and I feel like I did that. It’s really really special and I hope the momentum continues.”

In an all-British men’s individual pursuit final Dan Bigham edged out Charlie Tanfield.

“It was pretty cool, all-national final. I knew I could beat him, I had a really ‘cruisey’ qualifying but my legs just weren’t there in the final. I had to really dig in and just focus on the little details to get it all out,” said Bigham.

“I was hoping for a bit better on the time front but I mean a win’s a win.

“I want to beat Charlie and I’m sure he wants to beat me. We approach it very seriously, we’re not here to mess around. We want to win and I think that’s a really good mentality to have.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

