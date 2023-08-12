England end three-Test losing streak with a scrappy victory over Wales

England ended their three-Test losing streak with a scrappy 19-17 victory against Wales in the World Cup Warm up match at Twickenham.

Owen Farrell led a team that included fellow big guns Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Billy Vunipola, with Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell providing firepower on the wings.

Warren Gatland made 15 changes following Wales’ 20-9 victory in Cardiff in the first of two clashes between the rivals, with Dewi Lake named captain.

A Farrell penalty rewarded England’s solid start as they took control of territory and possession with a hesitant Wales unable to get their hands on the ball.

The one-way traffic was eventually broken up by a 50-22 that gave the visitors a short-range line-out, but England defended the ensuing maul well and a rare chance was gone.

Slowly, Wales were clawing their way into the game but time and again they were hampered by unforced errors as the match meandered along a stop-start path, unable to shake off its training ground feel.

Lake hobbled off to add to Gatland’s injury concerns at hooker but England were reeling shortly afterwards when Jack van Poortvliet departed with a damaged ankle following an accidental collision and Arundell was sent to the sin-bin for not retreating 10 yards.

The half finished with a red rose assault on the whitewash but they were unable to break through and had to settle for a second Farrell penalty that gave them a 6-0 interval lead.

Sin-bin

Tommy Reffell was sin-binned for not releasing an opponent and over went another Farrell penalty, but Wales were finally off the mark when Owen Williams landed three points.

Taine Plumtree was next to depart for the stands nursing an injury as play continued to be marred by error after error, another promising spell of England pressure petering out.

Ellis Genge came on to win his 50th cap and was then shown a yellow card for collapsing a scrum, but worse was to come as Liam Williams followed him into the sin-bin for taking Adams out in the air.

Adams was close to the line and Steward’s subsequent tackle on Liam Williams prevented a certain score, so a penalty try was awarded.

The final quarter exploded into life when Farrell was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Basham and with just 12 players on the pitch, Tomos Williams finished an enterprising move by Wales.

Somehow England were the the next to cross through a maul and when George Ford landed a late penalty, their against-the-odds escape act was complete in a 19-17 victory.

