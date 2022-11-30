England should follow lead of ‘joyous’ and ‘courteous’ Welsh fans says Telegraph newspaper

England should seek to emulate “joyous” and “courteous” Welsh fans in how they have presented their nation at the World Cup, the Telegraph newspaper has said.

The newspaper’s TV editor Chris Bennion said that “Wales fans leave an impression wherever they go” while the England fans’ tendency to boo their own team was noted with disapproval.

“Witness, for instance, the youth choir from the Vale of Clwyd singing Calon Lan on the Doha Metro – a moment so out of step with British football fandom it seems like a hallucination,” the article said.

“This is how to export your culture and values to an international stage, rather than, random example, dressing up as knights of the Crusade in a Muslim country.”

Amazing scenes here on the Doha metro ahead of Wales – Iran pic.twitter.com/CwhNZNzbrw — Evan Ream (@EvanReam) November 25, 2022

The article set out five things that England could learn from Wales at the World Cup, including enjoying yourself, being good tourists, connecting with your culture, having a good anthem, and ‘find your own Michael Sheen’.

“The Welsh fans – the Red Wall/Y Wal Goch – as they did in Euro 2016, have swept through the tournament as one joyous, bubbling, close-harmony-singing wave of joy, drinking in every moment as they go,” they said.

“Compare Gareth Bale’s ear-to-ear beam at every press conference with Harry Kane’s weight-of-the-world frown. Will Southgate pick Foden? Who cares! Just enjoy being at the greatest football tournament there is.”

The article also notes that the Welsh FA had “played a blinder” by embracing “an outward-looking but passionate nationalism”.

The article added: “The tournament has also been helpful in letting the world know that Wales is not England. Next mission: teach ITV commentators that Wales isn’t actually a principality.”

