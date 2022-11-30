Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

England should follow lead of ‘joyous’ and ‘courteous’ Welsh fans says Telegraph newspaper

30 Nov 2022 2 minute read
Wales fans in the stands during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan. Picture by Nick Potts / PA Wire.

England should seek to emulate “joyous” and “courteous” Welsh fans in how they have presented their nation at the World Cup, the Telegraph newspaper has said.

The newspaper’s TV editor Chris Bennion said that “Wales fans leave an impression wherever they go” while the England fans’ tendency to boo their own team was noted with disapproval.

“Witness, for instance, the youth choir from the Vale of Clwyd singing Calon Lan on the Doha Metro – a moment so out of step with British football fandom it seems like a hallucination,” the article said.

“This is how to export your culture and values to an international stage, rather than, random example, dressing up as knights of the Crusade in a Muslim country.”

The article set out five things that England could learn from Wales at the World Cup, including enjoying yourself, being good tourists, connecting with your culture, having a good anthem, and ‘find your own Michael Sheen’.

“The Welsh fans – the Red Wall/Y Wal Goch – as they did in Euro 2016, have swept through the tournament as one joyous, bubbling, close-harmony-singing wave of joy, drinking in every moment as they go,” they said.

“Compare Gareth Bale’s ear-to-ear beam at every press conference with Harry Kane’s weight-of-the-world frown. Will Southgate pick Foden? Who cares! Just enjoy being at the greatest football tournament there is.”

England fan in the stands before the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture by Adam Davy / PA

The article also notes that the Welsh FA had “played a blinder” by embracing “an outward-looking but passionate nationalism”.

The article added: “The tournament has also been helpful in letting the world know that Wales is not England. Next mission: teach ITV commentators that Wales isn’t actually a principality.”

Vengeful revenant of y Tywysog Lloegr
Vengeful revenant of y Tywysog Lloegr
2 hours ago

Torygraph being complimentary about our nation?
What are they up to? Where is the hidden attack?
Are we supposed to take the patronising “pat on the head” just because it’s not holding a brick THIS time?

1
Reply
Rhufawn Jones
Rhufawn Jones
1 hour ago

Yeah, the only place we’re allowed to challenge England is on the sport pitches. Let’s go back now to be obedient little boot-licking quislings.

0
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
1 hour ago

Maybe just maybe the Telegraph finally realises that English football fans are so far behind most of the world when it comes to general behaviour. So don’t knock it, it may only be a small step but it shows that even the D.T could move in a better direction if it cleared its head more often.

0
Reply
Dai Rob
Dai Rob
1 hour ago

Look out Nation Cymru….the Telegraph is becoming Indy-Curious!!!!

0
Reply
Syr Wynff ap Concor Y Boss
Syr Wynff ap Concor Y Boss
14 minutes ago

They aren’t being nice to us really. D T doesn’t understand football and assumes all fans are yobs. So are astonished us Welsh fans are normal nice people. Booing your own team has never made sense to me mind you, I’d never do that, or walk out the stadium while game is still playing.
Dressing up as a crusader in a Muslim country, how thick are you?

0
Reply
Mary-Rose Sinclair
Mary-Rose Sinclair
29 seconds ago

We are a joyous and musical nation. Congratulations to the fans for representing Wales so well and to our footballers. You take on the world without fear. Well done.

0
Reply

