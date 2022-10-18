‘England should have three teams good enough to beat Wales’

If Michael Sheen’s stirring war cry to the Wales squad wasn’t enough to motivate them at the World Cup, then former England international Danny Murphy may have provided the best motivation yet.

Speaking on last night’s Kick Off programme on Talk Sport alongside presenter Danny Kelly and football journalist Shaun Custis, the trio were debating the respective merits of the possible England squad to be named for the World Cup in Qatar.

As you would imagine when it comes to such matters there was much hand-wringing – and the usual arrogant nonsense we’ve come to expect from pundits and the England football team.

Unfortunately, former Liverpool and Tottenham man Murphy evidently hasn’t learned any lessons from past tournaments, when he uttered some pretty disrespectful words about England’s World Cup Group B opponents Wales, the US and Iran – while being particularly dismissive of Rob Page’s side.

“The teams we are playing in the group, we should roll over nine out of 10, well 10 out of 10 times,” he uttered in a manner we have come to expect from pundits whose superiority complex never quite matches the continued underachievement of the England football team.

“Even the Welsh we should beat 10 out of 10 times,” Murphy added. “You know, from our pool of players, we should have three teams that can beat Wales.”

Presenter Danny Kelly quickly butted in with: “Yes, those are those are the kinds of words that get stuck on dressing room walls aren’t they?”

Well, you know Danny boy, we think these are EXACTLY the kind of words that will add fuel to the Welsh fire.

And yes, we do think Rob Page should pin these words on the wall before the game against England on November 29.

When will you lot ever learn we ask ourselves. Never, probably.

And remember Danny, we’ve got Michael Sheen – and you haven’t.

