English FA blocks EFL clubs from Welsh League Cup

Hopes of Welsh football league clubs competing in Europe have been dashed, after the English Football Association blocked attempts to allow clubs playing in the EFL to participate in the Welsh League Cup.

The new-look Welsh League Cup has been granted a Conference League qualification spot by UEFA and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) had wanted the EFL’s Welsh clubs – Wrexham, Cardiff, Swansea and Newport – to participate.

However, the English FA board has rejected the proposal.

Consultation

A statement from the FA sent to the PA news agency read: “The FA board has considered a request made by four Welsh clubs to take part in a restructured version of the FAW League Cup which would provide an opportunity to qualify for UEFA competition.

“As part of the request, the Welsh clubs would forfeit their existing right to qualify for UEFA club competitions through the English system whilst they remained members of the EFL.

“The Welsh clubs would then seek to qualify for UEFA competition via the English system should they be promoted to the Premier League.

“As a result of the request, the FA undertook a thorough consultation with stakeholders and invited submissions from the Welsh clubs.

“Following careful consideration, taking into account various factors including equal opportunity for clubs to participate in the same competitions, for the same rewards on an equal basis; concerns raised by stakeholders regarding competition integrity, fixture congestion and player welfare, and the impact on the standing of existing competitions, the FA board has rejected the request.

“It was noted that it is open to the Welsh clubs to choose whether or not to participate in the English or Welsh system based on their own assessment of the relative merits of participation in each system, but if they choose to participate in the English system they must do so on the same basis as the English clubs which participate in that system.”

Exposure

The move would potentially have given Wrexham and the other England-based clubs an additional source of revenue and exposure, and in effect a financial advantage over their EFL rivals.

Wrexham were the last Welsh side playing in the EFL to play in Europe via success in a Welsh competition in 1995-96, having won the previous season’s Welsh Cup.

Since then, Swansea have competed in continental competition after winning the 2013 English League Cup.

The FAW declined to comment, but sources close to the governing body felt it was a lost opportunity to improve Welsh football at all levels, including funding for the female and grassroots game in the country.

Wrexham and Cardiff have been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for the EFL said: “The EFL notes and supports the decision of the English Football Association board to reject an application from the Welsh clubs competing in the EFL to participate in the FAW League Cup.

“The league thanks the FA for their careful consideration of this matter and will continue to work with all 72 clubs, across our three divisions, to enable their long-term development and success as part of the EFL collective.”

