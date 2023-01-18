Equal pay agreement reached for Cymru men’s and women’s teams

The Football Association of Wales has announced that it has reached an agreement with the Cymru Men’s and Women’s National Teams to achieve equal pay.

The new agreement covers the period up to and including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Cymru National Men’s and Women’s teams have released a joint statement in response to the announcement:

“Together Stronger has been the mantra across the Cymru National Teams for us all, both on and off the pitch as we look to put Wales on the world stage.

“As part of the FAW’s strive towards equality, we are now proud to announce that together, our Men’s and Women’s teams have agreed to an equal pay structure for future international matches.

“We hope that this will allow future generations of boys and girls to see that there is equality across Welsh International football, which is important for society as a whole.

“With this agreement in place, we will now look ahead to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2025 qualifying campaigns, as we aim to see further success across both our senior teams in the near future.”

The FAW added that the agreement is significant as it also sends out an important message to the players of the future, in that anyone who represents Cymru in the senior squads are pulling on the same shirt and are representing the same team from an equal footing.

FAW CEO, Noel Mooney was very pleased with the agreement and commented: “The FAW is a modern, progressive movement that seeks to improve each day. This is another step towards becoming one of the world’s great sports organisations and we thank both the Men’s and Women’s squads for their brilliant co-operation in getting this agreed.”

