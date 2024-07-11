Erol Bulut: ‘I hope that we have better communication’

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has taken a parting shot at former Wales manager Rob Page, while giving a warm welcome to new boss Craig Bellamy.

It comes after Bellamy was unveiled as the successor to Page, who Bulut had clashed with earlier this year when Aaron Ramsey had been recalled to the Wales squad.

Then Bulut had complained that there was no contact between the former Wales boss over his decision to recall the midfielder.

Speaking at the time, the Bluebirds’ boss had said: “I was expecting (communication) from the manager of Wales, but I haven’t had any discussion with him about that.

“In the past he (Page) made some talks to the press which was in a different way.

“I would advise him to have better communication with us or at least the medical department, before the press.”

Bulut’s complaint was dismissed by Page, who said: “I don’t know what all the fuss is about to be honest.”

The Cardiff boss will be hoping for a more fruitful relationship with former Cardiff player and academy coach, Bellamy, who Bulut congratulated on becoming Wales manager.

Speaking after Cardiff’s 1-0 friendly loss to Kidderminster Harriers, Bulut said: “I know him (Bellamy) as a great player at Newcastle.

“First of all, congratulations on the job and I hope that we have a better communication than what I had in the last year with Rob Page.”

