Erol Bulut: Rubin Colwill a great player but could be much, much better

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut hailed Rubin Colwill as a great player but said the 22-year-old Wales international could be “much, much better” with some changes to his game.

Colwill helped his side to a 2-0 Carabao Cup first-round win over League One Bristol Rovers after slotting home a late second to add to Mark McGuinness’ 68th-minute opener.

Bulut said of the midfielder: “Rubin is a player who when you put him on for 20 minutes he tries to cram in 90 minutes. This he has to manage much better.

“He tried to chip the ball over the goalkeeper and those are the chances you have to take. It’s too relaxed and we have to score from these kinds of positions.

“He scored in the end and I’m happy he feels better. He is a great player and he can be much, much better if he changes a few things.”

Rovers boss Matt Taylor said he was heading home “disappointed” at not getting more out of the game against their Championship hosts.

“It wasn’t quite enough. I said to the players before the game let’s not just get the plaudits for putting in the effort, let’s get something out of the game,” he said.

“I thought we had the best opportunities in the first half. When an opposing team makes 11 changes, whoever they are, you feel you’ve got a bigger chance than previously.

“Up until the hour mark we were well in the game. I was a little bit disappointed and we’ve got to find a way of hurting the opposition.

“We’ve got to find a way to hold on to the ball more, create more.”

