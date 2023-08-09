Erol Bulut rues Cardiff errors despite shoot-out victory against Colchester

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut felt his team should have put away League Two Colchester long before requiring a penalty shoot-out to advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Bulut presided over his first home match as Bluebirds manager since taking over earlier this summer but saw his side squander a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 before advancing 3-0 on penalties.

“We could have scored four or five with the chances we created but we made individual mistakes,” said Bulut.

“The youngsters did quite well and generally I was satisfied with the way we kept the ball. But we have to get better, we have to continue to work.”

A smart finish by Welsh international Rubin Colwill put the home side ahead in the 19th minute and it was 2-0 10 minutes before the break when Kion Etete pounced to fire home a loose ball.

But lethargic defensive lapses allowed the visitors to haul themselves level before half-time, as two close-range tap-ins in the 40th and 44th minutes by forwards John Akinde and Joe Taylor changed the complexion.

Bulut offered qualified praise of Colwill, who saw his penalty saved after opening the scoring.

“Rubin is a good young player who has to learn more things,” he said. “I hope he continues like this and he will then get his chance to prove himself.

“I see Rubin playing as a number 10 mostly but sometimes he forgets his defensive duties.

“He is now keeping his position much better instead of running everywhere.”

