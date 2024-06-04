Erol Bulut signs contract extension to stay on as Cardiff manager

Erol Bulut has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay as Cardiff manager.

Former Fenerbahce boss Bulut was set to be out of contract after guiding the Bluebirds to 12th place in the Sky Bet Championship following his first season in charge.

Pride

The 49-year-old had been linked with other jobs but will now stay on in Wales, with his new deal set to run until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

“I am very proud and happy to be extending my time with you all here in the capital city of Wales,” Bulut said on the club’s official website.

“I want to thank (owner) Tan Sri Vincent for putting his trust in me to lead our club into the future. It is my pleasure to be doing so and I appreciate having been offered this fantastic opportunity.

“It is a privilege to be part of your family.”

Targets

Cardiff said “several constructive and detailed talks” had taken place with Bulut involving owner Vincent Tan as well as the board of directors to get negotiations over the line “with a view to the betterment of existing internal processes and structures”.

A club statement added: “Decisions have also been made in respect of the existing playing squad, with targets identified for the purpose of bolstering it for a competitive, enjoyable and successful 2024-25 season.”

Cardiff owner Tan said: “What was clear under Erol’s management last season was that we were making progress and showing improvement. I believe he has laid some strong foundations on which he will build.”