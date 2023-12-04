Esports Wales attains full membership of European Esports Federation

Welsh Esports enthusiasts have received a boost with the news that Esports Wales has successfully achieved full membership of the European Esports Federation (EEF).

Esports (or electronic sports) is a term used to describe competitive video gaming. It differs from standard video gaming in that esports is competitive (human-vs-human or team vs team) and usually has an engaging spectator element to it, much like traditional sports.

Vital contributor

Esports Wales is the national body for Esports in Wales and takes players from Wales around the world to play against other countries.

Following a resounding majority vote from members of the EEF, Esports Wales has now secured its position as a vital contributor to the European esports landscape.

Membership of the EEF marks a significant milestone for Esports in Wales, with Esports Wales set to play a much greater role within the European tournaments, and to represent Wales on the global stage.

As a full member of the European Esports Federation, Esports Wales gains access to a greater number of resources, networking opportunities, and collaborative initiatives that the body hope will further elevate the Welsh esports scene.

Landmark achievement

John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales said: “We are immensely proud and honoured to announce Esports Wales’ full membership in the European Esports Federation. This landmark achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of our community. The journey ahead is thrilling, and we are ready to make waves with our European counterparts.”

He added: “This is a landmark achievement underscores that we hope will allow Esports Wales to advance the esports industry and foster a competitive, yet collaborative, environment for players, teams, and enthusiasts alike.”

