Euro 2024 qualifying confusion as Wales told to ‘disregard’ initial fixture list

Confusion surrounds the qualifying schedule for Euro 2024 after UEFA told the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales to “disregard” an initial fixture list.

The draw was made in Frankfurt on Sunday, with all matches due to be played between March and November next year.

However, several hours later UEFA sent a statement to the governing bodies of the three nations to indicate there was a problem with the calendar.

“We regret to inform you that we have noticed an issue with the calendar and we ask you to DISREGARD the fixture list that was sent out,” read the statement, which was published on the Twitter accounts of the Football Associations of the three countries.

“A new version will be issued as soon as possible. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

Fans expressed their frustration at the announcement, with many having acted quickly to book flights and accommodation.

Welsh FA chief executive Noel Mooney sought to reassure disgruntled supporters by posting: “Don’t worry – we’ll ensure our fixtures will be fine.”

The FAW then wrote on social media that Wales’ Group D fixtures against Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia had not been impacted following UEFA’s announcement, but subsequently deleted that post.

In response to UEFA’s statement, Scotland’s official Twitter account wrote: “Following the above communication we have received from UEFA we are awaiting clarification as to how this affects our fixtures.

“We will update when UEFA provide us with more information.”

Scotland face Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus in Group A, while the Republic are in Group B with the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar.

‘Talent’

Yesterday Wales boss Robert Page said that he was “pretty pleased” with Wales’ draw for the Euro 2024 qualification, after avoiding playing Belgium again for the tenth time in a decade.

Wales appear to have a good chance of securing qualification for a third-consecutive major tournament after they were drawn in Group D alongside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

Dragons boss Rob Page said: “I think we’re pretty pleased with the group. We’ve avoided some teams like Belgium, who we’ve played quite a bit in recent years.

“If you try to forecast what teams you’d prefer compared to others, we’re not far from it. Overall, pretty pleased.”

Last month Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne has said that he is “bored” of playing against Wales, as he prepares for the ninth meeting between the two sides in a decade.

But on the prospect of facing Croatia’s Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, Rob Page said: “What a talent. Like many respects to what we’ve gone in the team, ageing footballers now, but still with that quality that they’ve got.

“Gareth (Bale), Aaron (Ramsey) and Joe Allen have proved it time and time again with the quality they’ve got, and Modric is no different to that. He’s an unbelievable talent and will absolutely pose a threat.”

