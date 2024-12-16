Euro 2025 to offer record prize money of £34 million

Teams at Euro 2025 will share in a record prize pot of 41 million euros (£34m) next summer.

European football’s governing body UEFA confirmed the prize money following a meeting of its executive committee in Lausanne on Monday.

The Swiss city will play host later on Monday to the draw for the tournament’s final stages.

Cymru’s women qualified for Euro 2025, their first major international tournament, after goals from Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones gave them a 2-1 Euro 2025 play-off second leg victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin earlier this month.

Rhian Wilkinson’s team triumphed 3-2 on aggregate to earn their place in the draw.

Prize pot

The figure represents a 156 per cent increase on the total figure for the last Women’s Euro in 2022 but is still almost 300m euros less than the prize pot for last summer’s men’s competition.

The money set aside for club compensation has increased to six million euros.

UEFA’s ExCo also confirmed its second women’s club competition – launching next season – will be known as the Women’s Europa Cup.

The distribution formula for the women’s club competitions between 2025 and 2030 was also confirmed, with UEFA projecting that 37.7m euros (£31.3m) will be available for distribution in 2025-26 and 2026-27, rising to 46.7m euros (£38.7m) for the three seasons after that.

Nations League

In the men’s game, UEFA confirmed the winner of the Italy v Germany Nations League quarter-final would host that tournament’s final stages in June.

If Italy win, two venues in Turin have been earmarked, while Munich and Stuttgart will be the host cities in the event of a German victory.

The northern Italian city of Udine will host next summer’s UEFA Super Cup, a match between the winners of this season’s Champions League and this season’s Europa League.

