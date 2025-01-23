Exclusive: Elliot Lee on Wrexham’s rise and dad Rob’s role as his ‘harshest critic’

Wrexham star Elliot Lee has revealed famous dad Rob is his “harshest critic”, but he would not have it any other way.

Rob Lee was a legendary midfielder during the 90s and early noughties, making over 300 appearances for Newcastle United and being capped 21 times for England.

He was part of the famous Magpies’ side which lifted the First Division title in the 1992/93 campaign with the likes of Andy Cole, David Kelly and Steve Howie.

They were glory years for the North East club, who arguably should have won more silverware. They agonisingly finished second to Manchester United in 1996 and 1997 and were runners-up in the FA Cup in ’98 and ’99.

Elliot grew up playing football in the garden with older brother Olly, who sadly was forced out of the game in 2023 with injury, under the watchful eye of their father.

Now he is a regular at the Racecourse ground as Wrexham bid for a historic promotion treble.

“I’ve never really thought about having to impress my dad or anything like that during my career. He’s my biggest fan and also my biggest critic!” Lee junior told SportsBoom.com in an exclusive interview.

“I would never say there’s ever been any internal pressure to try and impress him. He’s always told me to this day to go out and enjoy it and to play with a smile on my face because I think he’d give his right arm to be back in the changing room with the boys and playing in front of thousands of fans.

“The only pressure he puts on me is to make sure I enjoy it and make the most of my career.

“I don’t remember the worst thing he ever said to me after a bad performance, but he’d probably not talk to me!

“He’s never said anything horrible. Maybe when I was younger, and I might have missed a chance and had a strop he wouldn’t have been happy with that.

“Now it will be a look, or a comment and I’ll know. You know when you are in trouble with your dad. I just know when he thinks I haven’t played great.”

Elliot raised eyebrows when he made the move from Luton Town to Wrexham in 2021, but the rest as they say is history with the club clinching back-to-back promotions during Lee’s time at the club.

Phil Parkinson’s Red Dragons are firmly in the promotion mix battling with the likes of Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers at the top of League One.

Promotion tilts bring about their own pressure and the club’s faithful fans are dreaming of a magical return to the second tier for the first time in over two decades.

“My dad’s a brilliant sounding board because of everything he achieved in his career,” added Lee.

“I’ve always had questions about the pressure because of my dad being who he is, but I’ve always seen it as a positive. Not many people can say they can go home and get advice from someone who’s played for their nation or the number of games he’s played in the Premier League and Champions League.

“I can go home, and I know it’s all good advice and take any criticism off him if there is any. He’s been there, done it and got the t-shirt.”

