Exeter’s Scotland international Alec Hepburn to join Scarlets

Scotland prop Alec Hepburn is to join the Scarlets from Exeter ahead of next season.

Hepburn, 31, has made 179 appearances since joining Exeter in 2015 and news of his Sandy Park exit comes within two days of the Chiefs announcing that Scotland lock forward Jonny Gray would be released from his contract with immediate effect.

“After nearly 10 years playing at Exeter Chiefs, I feel the time has come for a new challenge,” Hepburn told the official Scarlets website.

“Signing for the Scarlets is an exciting opportunity to try and prove myself in a different league, against different teams and players alike.

“I look forward for what’s to come, meeting the players and coaches and working in a new environment for the upcoming season in the URC (United Rugby Championship).”

Australia-born Hepburn won six caps for England in 2018 before switching allegiance to Scotland through his Glasgow-born father.

He made his Scotland debut against Wales in February as a replacement and went on to make three more appearances from the bench in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

