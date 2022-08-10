Exiles celebrate cup upset at Luton

Newport County celebrated another cup upset as they beat Championship side Luton Town 3-2 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening.

Despite leading twice through Carlos Mendes Gomes and Tom Lockyer, Luton looked on as the Exiles hit back thanks to goals from Lewis Collins and Chanka Zimba, before James Waite struck the winner with 15 minutes left.

Waite won the game after Matt Macey fumbled Zimba’s effort, with Newport assistant boss Carl Serrant saying: “We’re absolutely delighted, the cup upsets for the club, I’ve only been here a short period of time, but we’re carrying on that tradition.

“We’re so delighted, we’ve made changes, showed the depth in our squad and scored some great goals.

“First half we had a little bit of difficulty getting to grips with the level playing against a team who were in the Championship play-offs last season, they’ve made changes, but it’s still that stature of club.

“We’ve got a squad of players who we believe in and they’ve given James (Rowberry, manager) a real headache now for the coming up games in picking a team.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones blamed Luton errors for the visitors’ success.

Jones said: “It’s disappointing as I thought we had enough. We had enough opportunities in the first half, the (first) goal’s a clear foul, then just defending, we’re very good at defending.

“We’re one of the best sides in the Championship out of possession, we are, and I’ve said that.

“I think one or two of them today were very naïve, very naïve in certain aspects of their play that allowed Newport to win the game.”

