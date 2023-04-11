Extraordinary stats show huge global interest in Wrexham v Notts County

These are the incredible statistics that show just how much global interest on social media there was for Wrexham’s crunch match with Notts County yesterday.

The breathtaking game which finished with a 3-2 victory for the Dragons after Ben Foster had saved a last minute penalty personified the acute levels of drama that have hooked a global audience for the club.

Since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought the club two years ago, the Welcome To Wrexham docuseries has brought the Dragons to the attention of a worldwide audience.

Home tickets are like gold dust and Wrexham has become a key tourist destination for those wanting to get up close and personal with the town they’ve fallen in love with thanks to the TV series.

And the astonishing top of the table battle between Wrexham and Notts County certainly captured the imaginations of football fans everywhere.

So it was that this huge interest was reflected in figures for the interest in the National League showdown compared to the Premier League leader’s Arsenal’s huge game away at Anfield against Liverpool.

And judging by these figures posted by Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney on his Twitter account, the Dragons are certainly Premier League when it comes to interest shown in the club.

‘Total Twitter Mentions’ data covers mentions accumulated across all Twitter accounts in the 18 hour period after kick-off for both matches.

‘Full Time Announcement’ data co version views of Full Time tweets on official accounts after they were posted up to 9am BST on Tuesday 11th April.

