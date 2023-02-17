FA charges Billy Sharp for comments made following Blades’ cup win over Wrexham

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has been charged by the Football Association for his comments about referee Leigh Doughty following the FA Cup win over Wrexham.

The Blades needed two injury-time goals to get past the National League club, who are owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, to set up a fifth-round tie against Tottenham.

Sharp, who scored one of the late goals, said in post-match TV interviews referee Doughty was “helping them out” having awarded Wrexham a controversial penalty and then denied the Blades what looked to be a clear spot-kick of their own late on.

The striker, currently recovering from an ankle injury, said: “I think they thought we were going to roll over when they got back in it and I think the referee was helping them out all night as well. I don’t think he gave me one foul all night.”

A statement from the FA read: “Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp has been charged following comments that he made in a media interview after their tie in The FA Cup against Wrexham on Tuesday 7 February.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee, and he has until Tuesday 21 February to respond.”

