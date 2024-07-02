FA Wales president Steve Williams suspended pending an investigation

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams has been suspended pending an investigation, the governing body has confirmed.

No reason for the action has been given but the FAW, when contacted by the PA news agency, acknowledged that a case was ongoing.

The news comes amid the FAW’s search for a new men’s national team manager to replace the sacked Rob Page.

Williams, who was elected president in 2021 and has one year left to serve on his term, was involved in the decision to end Page’s tenure last month.

Williams told BBC Sport Wales: “I cannot comment. It’s for the FAW to comment.”

