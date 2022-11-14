Family of Wales’ World Cup hero appeal for return of treasured shirts

Terry Medwin had an illustrious career for club and country.

Between 1949 and 1963 the winger played for Swansea Town and Tottenham Hotspur, making 345 appearances and scoring 125 goals. He also played for Wales between 1953 and 1963, making 30 appearances and scoring six goals.

When Wales last qualified for the World Cup in 1958 in Sweden they did so via a two legged playoff against Israel. Terry, now aged 90, famously scored the game-winning goal in the first round play-off against Hungary which sent Wales to the quarter-finals where they were unlucky to lose 1-0 to a goal from a young 17-year-old called Pele

He was the last player to score for Wales in the finals of a major tournament, until Gareth Bale scored in Wales’ opening game of Euro 2016, but he still remains the last Welsh player to score at a World Cup.

However, for all his wonderful memories of a brilliant footballing career, there’s always been one thing missing from Terry’s life – his treasured Welsh international shirts including those he wore for his county at the World Cup.

Now his family have made an emotional appeal for anyone with any info about the location of Terry’s shirts to get in touch with them.

Posting on Twitter, the footballer’s grandson, Harry Medwin, wrote: “Many years ago my grandfather, Terry Medwin, lent a local football team the Wales jerseys he played in, including some from the 1958 World Cup. Unfortunately, my grandfather never had the jerseys returned to him. For many years the family have wished for some of them to be returned to my Grandfather as a representation of his achievements. If anyone could help get one of these shirts returned to the family we would be very grateful.”

We contacted Terry’s family to find out more about the possible whereabouts of the shirts.

Harry told us that they didn’t want to name of the amateur club who were lent the shirts to be mentioned “as it may give the current team a reputation based on the actions of a team about 50+ years ago.” But it appears all avenues by the family to approach the team have so far come to nothing.

Harry added: “I feel like it’s best not too mention the team but if anyone did have a top from in between 1953-1963 when he played international football they would know about it.”

Proud

Terry’s grandson said there has always been a piece of his grandfather’s story missing and the appeal is an attempt to put this right.

“From the family perspective we’ve always been proud of Terrys achievements on and off the pitch, the biggest achievement for any athlete is to represent your country on the world stage and to be able to hear these stories from a relative first hand is surreal but there’s always been a piece of the story missing for the family and that’s the shirts he would’ve worn on the day,” said Harry.

“These shirts would be a reminder of how proud we are of him and something we would like to have back in the family. The FAW represented his caps but it would be impossible to regain a match worn shirt unless someone who had one was willing to pass it over.

“Everyone in the family idolises Terry but sadly the shirts from his glory days is something we have never been able to see, to get them back would be incredible for the family and would mean so much to the family

“The shirt would hold such sentimental value to the family, we would really be overwhelmed if we managed to be reunited with them.”

While Terry and Harry hope their appeal might result in the return of a prized shirt, the pair are looking forward to watching Wales at a World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

In a lovely touch by the Football Association of Wales Terry and his wife Joyce along with fellow Spurs and Wales 1958 legend Cliff Jones and his wife Joan visited Gareth Bale and Robert Page at the Wales camp ahead of them flying out to Qatar.

Harry said that both he and Terry are hoping his grandfather’s record of being the last Welshman to score in a World Cup is soon broken.

“Absolutely, Terry really hopes it is and it would be amazing to see Wales get out of the group.”

If you have any information to the whereabouts of Terry’s shirts, please contact Harry via hmedwin@medwinltd.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

