Fans hit out at England advert on screen outside Swansea City’s stadium

There you are a Swans and Wales fan who lives near to the Swansea.com stadium.

Most days you walk past the home of your favourite team. On Friday evening you do the same. Excitement is building for the start of a new season, but this time it’s different. Then you see it.

At first you can’t quite believe your eyes, so you take a second glance. There in one of Wales’ biggest cities, on a giant screen above the Swansea City ticket office, is an advert for the Euro 2024 finalists England.

Perplexed, bemused, even a little angry you take to X (Twitter in old money) and post a pic of the screen accompanied by three solitary letters and a question mark – WTF?

This was the situation that Swansea City supporter Paul Thomas (@NeathJack1 to give him his X handle) found himself in – and well, understandably, he wasn’t happy.

Neither were the many replies the post received from his fellow Swansea fans and supporters of the Welsh national team – including Cardiff City fans, on a wind up, of course.

SgorioFruit put it uniquely, posting: ‘What in the living lumping f*ck is this?? @SwansOfficial???? Seriously how hard is it to get it right these days??’

Rich from Wrexham posted: ‘Please tell me that’s photoshopped’

Swansea City fan Dan Evans urged @SwansOfficial to “sort this out asap!”

While Angharad Walters summed it up with: ‘I get that it’s probably owned by a private company but that is tone deaf.’

The fact it was third party advertising screen operator Elonex’s ad was confirmed by a member of the Swansea City staff in response to Paul’s original post.

Swansea City designer Jordan Morcom explained: “It’s run by a different company so it’s their advert. Had a similar issue prior to the semi which was removed but clearly re-uploaded today. It has been requested to be removed again.”

We all need to hope England don’t win it. The ads would be unbearable.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

