Fans hit out at England advert on screen outside Swansea City’s stadium
There you are a Swans and Wales fan who lives near to the Swansea.com stadium.
Most days you walk past the home of your favourite team. On Friday evening you do the same. Excitement is building for the start of a new season, but this time it’s different. Then you see it.
At first you can’t quite believe your eyes, so you take a second glance. There in one of Wales’ biggest cities, on a giant screen above the Swansea City ticket office, is an advert for the Euro 2024 finalists England.
WTF? pic.twitter.com/ORSl09XKAw
— Paul Thomas (@NeathJack1) July 12, 2024
Perplexed, bemused, even a little angry you take to X (Twitter in old money) and post a pic of the screen accompanied by three solitary letters and a question mark – WTF?
This was the situation that Swansea City supporter Paul Thomas (@NeathJack1 to give him his X handle) found himself in – and well, understandably, he wasn’t happy.
Neither were the many replies the post received from his fellow Swansea fans and supporters of the Welsh national team – including Cardiff City fans, on a wind up, of course.
SgorioFruit put it uniquely, posting: ‘What in the living lumping f*ck is this?? @SwansOfficial???? Seriously how hard is it to get it right these days??’
Rich from Wrexham posted: ‘Please tell me that’s photoshopped’
Swansea City fan Dan Evans urged @SwansOfficial to “sort this out asap!”
While Angharad Walters summed it up with: ‘I get that it’s probably owned by a private company but that is tone deaf.’
The fact it was third party advertising screen operator Elonex’s ad was confirmed by a member of the Swansea City staff in response to Paul’s original post.
Swansea City designer Jordan Morcom explained: “It’s run by a different company so it’s their advert. Had a similar issue prior to the semi which was removed but clearly re-uploaded today. It has been requested to be removed again.”
We all need to hope England don’t win it. The ads would be unbearable.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I wonder if whoever put this ad up also put one up to congratulate Cymru on their excellent 3-0 win over Croatia last night. No! I thought not!
It may only be a game but it shows the level of ignorance by many over the border, in particular the media. What would the London press say, I wonder, if, when Cymru gets to a final, we organise a big media campaign on their screens? We flooded their daily programs with red dragons, interviews and game predicting meerkats?
I think they would say WELL DONE>
I thought the Swans fans always support England, they often have the British union flag amongst their supporters.
English and Scottish Union flag. To call it “British” is an a-front to any sort of elementary level of historical understanding. You are already on the back foot if you consider they flag “British”
The imperial flag as it’s also known.
This is highly insulting. This would not happen in England. When Wales reached the 2016 Euro semi-final I can say with confidence that no adverts featuring the Wales team were shown on English TV other than through gritted teeth where a news anchor briefly mention us in the news. I’ve also seen in stores like Tesco’s, Sainsbury’s , Aldi & Lidl English flags, posters and standees ect… Also I’ve noticed this only happens in Wales not Scotland or Northern Ireland. They wouldn’t dare do it in Scotland. This is the very reason why we need the devolution of broadcasting and… Read more »
Because we have been bred to believe we are inferior and incapable of making our own decisions. We have also been bred to accept the English are British, which is highly historically inaccurate. The English were still referring to the people of Wales as British up until atleast the late 1600 and early 1700s. That all stopped when the people of Wales were forced to learn English, we went from Britons to “Welsh” virtually overnight. And with that adoption, we lost thousands of years worth of historical records where they call us Britons (British) to the Anglo! We are so… Read more »
Something a colony would do, no?!