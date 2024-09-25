Farmer Dan set for Welsh derby debut

Simon Thomas

After some 12 years as a pro, Dan Thomas is finally about to experience his first Welsh regional league derby.

It will be all the more special for the new Cardiff Rugby flanker as it will take him down west towards his family roots and back to the club where it all began for him.

The Carmarthen-born Thomas started out with the Scarlets as a teenager but, after limited first team opportunities, he headed for Gloucester and then for Bristol where he was to make 144 appearances during a seven year stay.

Now though, he is back in Wales and already making his mark at the Arms Park, having scored tries in the pre-season victory over Bath and the bonus point win against Zebre Parma in the BKT URC opener.

Welsh derby

Next up, it’s that big trip to Llanelli to take on the Scarlets.

“It’s going to be my first Welsh derby. I am looking forward to it, if I am picked,” said the 30-year-old openside.

“I was on loan to the Scarlets the season before last and they treated me well. I enjoyed the couple of weeks I had down there.

“Obviously I am with Cardiff now and the main objective is to get another five points.

“I have a lot of family down west, so it will be a good occasion. Hopefully, they will stay true to me!

“In fairness, my family all followed me when I was at Bristol and they were in Cardiff for the Zebre game.

“Having a break from farming and coming to watch rugby on the weekend is a big plus for them and they enjoy it.”

The family dairy farm is in Croesyceiliog near Carmarthen, about a half hour drive north west of Parc y Scarlets.

They have a herd of 130 cattle, of which just over 100 are milking cows, with Thomas a regular visitor.

“I am pretty involved down there. Most days off, I will head home back to the farm to help out as much as I can,” he says.

“As a pro, it can be rugby, rugby, rugby, so it’s nice to have something to switch off with. It provides a good life balance.

“After I finish playing, that’s what I’m going to do full time. Farming has been a big part of my life since I was born. It’s a style of living I really enjoy. I love it.

“That’s my future. The target is to play until I’m 35 and I’m done then and on to the farm.”

Thomas – who is a new dad, with a nine-month old daughter – found himself looking for a new club when he was released by Bristol at the end of last season. That was the cue for some old pals to come to his assistance.

“In fairness, I have got to thank Callum Sheedy, Joe Joyce, Andy Uren and Ellis Genge,” he said.

“They were good friends with Matt Sherratt when he was coaching at Bristol.

“When they heard I was on the market, they pushed my name towards him quite heavily.

“In fairness, those boys helped me out massively. I think it was harder for Jockey (Cardiff coach Sherratt) to say no to them!

“It means the world to me that they would do that and I will never forget it.”

The highly physical Thomas will face stern competition for his preferred No 7 jersey at Cardiff, with Welsh internationals Thomas Young and James Botham fellow contenders for the spot. But he is clearly determined to give it his all.

“I have still got a lot of rugby left in me and a lot of aspirations,” he said.

“I haven’t come to Cardiff to cruise. I have come here to push myself, I have come here to play rugby and have a smile on my face.

“I have really enjoyed it so far. It has been really revitalising.”

Outlining what he sees as his strengths, he says: “I have always prided myself on working hard and doing the things that don’t require talent well.

“At the end of the day, rugby is a simple sport. As long as I do my bit right, that’s what matters.”

Reflecting on the 22-17 Arms Park victory over Zebre, he said: “A win at home, five points, is obviously the main objective, but it’s a good sign we are frustrated we didn’t fire any more shots in attack.

“I think we are heading in the right direction. As long as we get better every week, that’s the main target, but we need to learn quickly as we’ve got Scarlets next, which will be a tough contest.”

