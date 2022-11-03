FAW bid to hold competitive matches at Wrexham’s Colliers Park could get go-ahead next week

Rory Sheehan, Local Democracy Reporter

Some competitive football matches could take place at Colliers Park if a condition is removed by Wrexham Council’s planning committee next week.

The Football Association of Wales, which owns the facility with Wrexham Glyndwr University, has applied for the removal of the condition imposed in 2018 when the Gresford-based site was redeveloped, that it could only be used as a training ground and for sports education.

This condition was made in the interests of highways safety and impact on neighbouring properties.

But the FAW is now seeking to remove the condition to allow training and some league matches to take place without breaching its terms, including male and female Wales youth internationals at U15, U16 and U17 level behind-closed-doors.

A report from the chief officer for economy and planning states: “The FAW currently use the site for national and regional training facilities at all levels including the development of women’s and grass roots squads and teams. It is also an important coach education centre.

“It is not generally used for the men’s national team training, however on occasion it also hosts this squad.

“The removal of the condition will allow for matches and tournaments for young people – age group teams, women and girls to take place providing they can be managed within the limitations of the site and the restriction of 200 users.

“Glyndwr University use the site as a base for some of the sports based and coaching courses and can also host inter-university matches on Wednesday afternoons.

“The university currently has one men’s team competing at this level. The site already has small spectator stands erected on the land and these will be utilised by any spectators.”

Parking concerns

Parking concerns have been addressed in the report which will be looked at by the planning committee.

It states: “Complaints have been received about parking not being possible at the site which results in parking on streets in the vicinity.

“It is acknowledged that on occasion there has been traffic congestion and parking issues outside of the site; this has been due to the national team training at the site and fans, who were not allowed on the site, trying to view the session.

“Such occurrences do not happen on a regular basis and as fans were not allowed on the site and parking occurred outside the site boundary it is not possible for the FAW to alleviate these issues.

“The concerns raised by neighbouring residents regarding parking on the streets in the area can be addressed by the requirement for the Car Parking Management Plan.

“If it is considered necessary there is also the scope to introduce double yellow lines outside the site to prevent parking or double white lines in the centre of the road to prevent overtaking.

“By limiting the number of people on the site and ensuring the car parking management plan is adhered to there will be adequate provision for the users of the facility. The FAW are amenable to providing an update management plan as a condition of this permission.”

Planning chiefs have recommended the removal of the condition be granted.

The application will go in front of Wrexham Council’s planning committee on Monday, 7 November.

