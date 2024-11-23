FAW unveil new Red Wall football shirt

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s an exciting time for Welsh international football right now.

Craig Bellamy’s side won promotion back to League A in the Nations League after their superb 4-1 victory against Iceland, while Rhian Wilkinson’s women’s team face the first of a two-legged playoff final against the Republic of Ireland to decide who will make it to next year’s European Championship.

With over 14,000 tickets sold already for the first leg at the Cardiff City Stadium the team is so close to beating its attendance record at the stadium and everyone is being urged to purchase a ticket to cheer the team on to reaching their first major tournament, in their history.

Now the FAW has created a new unisex Wales football supporters shirt, named after The Red Wall.

The blurb for the shirt reads: ‘Support your nation in style with the Red Wall Jersey in a striking red colourway.

“This retro style jersey is designed for the fans, giving you a comfortable and stylish way to show your support. Be part of the Red Wall and cheer on CYMRU with pride.”

Those eagle-eyed individuals might just spot that the shirt is inspired by the classic Admiral shirt of the 1970s. A timeless classic that has been reworked for the 2020s!

Announcing her squad for the first leg playiff game Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson compared star player Jess Fishlock to Gareth Bale and urged fans to turn out in force for what could potentially be a farewell appearance in her home city of Cardiff.

Wilkinson named a 26-strong squad for their Euro 2025 play-off final against Republic of Ireland when Seattle Reign veteran Fishlock hopes to help Wales to a first major tournament appearance.

Fishlock, Wales’ record goalscorer and caps holder, has previously said this campaign would “probably” be her last before retirement, but the 37-year-old stated last month that her international future does not depend on achieving Euro 2025 qualification.

Bale is the men’s team record scorer and caps holder and Wilkinson believes Fishlock shares the same status as the former Real Madrid star.

Wilkinson said: “I think people that didn’t take the opportunity to get out and see Gareth Bale in-person regret it, and we’ve got one in Jess Fishlock.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to see (her) live. She’s changed football in Wales, but she’s also changed sport in Wales.

“She’s given it a platform and she’s done it fearlessly. She doesn’t have to speak up other things than football in what she believes because that makes you a target.

“But Jess has never been afraid of that. It is a brave and scary thing to do and she doesn’t seem to be fazed by it.

“Jess is a phenomenal player for club and is adored in Seattle and really appreciated across the NWSL.

“But she plays a whole other level for Wales because she accepts that pressure and has lived with it for a long time.”

The first leg of the play-off final will take place in Cardiff on November 29 with the return at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on December 3.

Squad: O Clark (FC Twente), L O’Sullivan (Gwalia), S Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), R Roberts (Real Betis), J Green (C Palace), C Estcourt (DC Power), H Ladd (Man Utd), G Evans (Liverpool), M Davies (Liverpool Feds – dual contract with Man Utd), L Woodham (C Palace – on loan from Seattle Reign), E Powell (Bristol City), A Filbey (Watford), A Griffiths (Southampton), A James (Seattle Reign), L Joel (Newcastle), R Rowe (Southampton), C Jones (IFK Norrkoping), F Morgan (Bristol City), J Fishlock (Seattle Reign), C Holland (Liverpool), E Jones (Sunderland), K Barton (Charlton), M McAteer (Sunderland), H Cain (Leicester), M Griffiths (Man Utd), T Teisar (Bristol City).

